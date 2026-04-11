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Ranger Suarez
Boston Red Sox

Ranger Suarez

Boston Red Sox • #55 SP

Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Cardinals On April 11

Ranger Suarez will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Suarez has +108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is 0-1 with an 8.64 ERA and five strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ranger Suarez

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