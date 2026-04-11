Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Cardinals On April 11

Suarez is 0-1 with an 8.64 ERA and five strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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