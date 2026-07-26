Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On July 26

Suarez is 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday, July 6 when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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