Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On July 26
Ranger Suarez will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Suarez has +100 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Suarez is 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday, July 6 when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.