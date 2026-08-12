Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 12

Suarez is 4-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed three innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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