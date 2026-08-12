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Ranger Suarez
Boston Red Sox

Ranger Suarez

Boston Red Sox • #55 SP

Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 12

Ranger Suarez will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Suarez has +108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is 4-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed three innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ranger Suarez

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