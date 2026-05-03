Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Astros On May 3

Suarez is 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed eight scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing just one hit.

The Astros are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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