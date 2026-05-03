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Ranger Suarez
Boston Red Sox

Ranger Suarez

Boston Red Sox • #55 SP

Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Astros On May 3

Ranger Suarez will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Suarez has -158 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Suarez is 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed eight scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing just one hit.

The Astros are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ranger Suarez

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