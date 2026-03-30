Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Astros On March 30
Ranger Suarez will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Monday, March 30 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez went 12-8 with a 3.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched last season.
The Astros averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.