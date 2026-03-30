Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Astros On March 30

Suarez went 12-8 with a 3.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Astros averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.