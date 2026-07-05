Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Play Angels On July 5

Suarez is 4-3 with a 2.94 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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