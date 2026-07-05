Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Play Angels On July 5
Ranger Suarez will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET. Suarez has +118 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez is 4-3 with a 2.94 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.