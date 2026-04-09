Randy Vasquez And Padres Square Off Against Rockies On April 9
Randy Vasquez will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, on Thursday, April 9 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Vasquez has -140 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Vasquez is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.