Randy Vasquez And Padres Square Off Against Rockies On April 9

Vasquez is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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