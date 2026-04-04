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Randy Vasquez
San Diego Padres

Randy Vasquez

San Diego Padres • #98 RP

Randy Vasquez And Padres Face Red Sox On April 4

Randy Vasquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Vasquez has -128 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Vasquez is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Vasquez

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