Randy Vasquez And Padres Face Red Sox On April 4
Randy Vasquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Vasquez has -128 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Vasquez is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Red Sox are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.