Randy Vasquez And Padres Face Red Sox On April 4

Vasquez is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.