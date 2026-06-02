Randy Vasquez And Padres Face Phillies On June 2

Vasquez is 5-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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