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Randy Vasquez
San Diego Padres

Randy Vasquez

San Diego Padres • #98 RP

Randy Vasquez And Padres Face Phillies On June 2

Randy Vasquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Vasquez has -130 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Vasquez is 5-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Vasquez

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