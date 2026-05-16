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Randy Vasquez
San Diego Padres

Randy Vasquez

San Diego Padres • #98 RP

Randy Vasquez And Padres Face Mariners On May 16

Randy Vasquez will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Vasquez is 5-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Vasquez

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