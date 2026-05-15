FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Randy Vasquez
San Diego Padres

Randy Vasquez

San Diego Padres • #98 RP

Randy Vasquez And Padres Face Mariners On May 15

Randy Vasquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, May 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Vasquez has -104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Vasquez is 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Vasquez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News