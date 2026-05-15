Randy Vasquez And Padres Face Mariners On May 15

Vasquez is 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.