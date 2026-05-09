Randy Vasquez And Padres Take On Cardinals On May 9

Vasquez is 3-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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