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Randy Vasquez
San Diego Padres

Randy Vasquez

San Diego Padres • #98 RP

Randy Vasquez And Padres Take On Cardinals On May 9

Randy Vasquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Vasquez has -180 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Vasquez is 3-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Vasquez

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