FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Randy Dobnak
Kansas City Royals

Randy Dobnak

Kansas City Royals • #62 RP

Randy Dobnak And Royals Square Off Against Cubs On Aug. 9

Randy Dobnak will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Chicago Cubs at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Dobnak has -132 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Dobnak is 2-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Dobnak

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News