Randy Dobnak And Royals Square Off Against Cubs On Aug. 9

Dobnak is 2-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.