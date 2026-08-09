Randy Dobnak And Royals Square Off Against Cubs On Aug. 9
Randy Dobnak will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Chicago Cubs at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Dobnak has -132 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Dobnak is 2-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.