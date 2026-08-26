Randy Dobnak And Royals Play Blue Jays On Aug. 26

Dobnak is 2-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed four scoreless innings against the Athletics while allowing six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.