Randy Dobnak And Royals Play Blue Jays On Aug. 26
Randy Dobnak will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Dobnak has -113 odds to record over 2.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Dobnak is 2-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed four scoreless innings against the Athletics while allowing six hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.