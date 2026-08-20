Randy Dobnak And Royals Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 20

Dobnak is 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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