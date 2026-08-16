Randy Dobnak And Royals Face Angels On Aug. 16
Randy Dobnak will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:07 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Dobnak is 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing four hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.