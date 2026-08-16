Randy Dobnak And Royals Face Angels On Aug. 16

Dobnak is 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.