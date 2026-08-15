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Randy Dobnak
Kansas City Royals

Randy Dobnak

Kansas City Royals • #62 RP

Randy Dobnak And Royals Play Angels On Aug. 15

Randy Dobnak will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Dobnak has +132 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Dobnak is 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Dobnak

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