Randy Dobnak And Royals Play Angels On Aug. 15
Randy Dobnak will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Dobnak has +132 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Dobnak is 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.