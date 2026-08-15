Randy Dobnak And Royals Play Angels On Aug. 15

Dobnak is 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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