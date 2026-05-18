Randy Arozarena And Mariners Take On White Sox On May 18

Arozarena is hitting for a .301 BA, .386 OBP and .445 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 32 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Arozarena has recorded 12 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Noah Schultz makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 29 1/3 innings pitched.

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