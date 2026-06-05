Randy Arozarena And Mariners Face Tigers On June 5

Arozarena is hitting for a .280 BA, .366 OBP and .435 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 42 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. Arozarena has recorded 17 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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