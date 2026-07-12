FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners • #56 LF

Randy Arozarena And Mariners Take On Rays On July 12

Randy Arozarena and the Seattle Mariners will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Arozarena has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Arozarena is hitting for a .288 BA, .382 OBP and .453 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 58 runs. In 374 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 24 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Arozarena

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News