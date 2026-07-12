Randy Arozarena And Mariners Take On Rays On July 12

Arozarena is hitting for a .288 BA, .382 OBP and .453 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 58 runs. In 374 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 24 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.