Randy Arozarena And Mariners Face Rays On July 11

Arozarena is hitting for a .286 BA, .378 OBP and .453 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 58 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 24 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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