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Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners • #56 LF

Randy Arozarena And Mariners Face Rays On July 11

Randy Arozarena and the Seattle Mariners will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Arozarena has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Arozarena is hitting for a .286 BA, .378 OBP and .453 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 58 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 24 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Arozarena

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