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Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners • #56 LF

Randy Arozarena And Mariners Play Rays On July 10

Randy Arozarena and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, July 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Arozarena has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Arozarena is hitting for a .287 BA, .380 OBP and .455 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 58 runs. In 366 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 24 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Marlins.

Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Arozarena

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