Randy Arozarena And Mariners Play Rays On Aug. 7

Arozarena is hitting for a .285 BA, .379 OBP and .456 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 73 runs. In 462 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Arozarena has recorded 20 steals on 26 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Drew Rasmussen (10-5) takes the mound for the Rays in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 2.91 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.

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