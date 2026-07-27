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Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners • #56 LF

Randy Arozarena And Mariners Square Off Against Rangers On July 27

Randy Arozarena and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Monday, July 27 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Arozarena has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Arozarena is hitting for a .284 BA, .379 OBP and .448 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 65 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 25 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (3-8 with a 4.12 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Arozarena

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