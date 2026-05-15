Randy Arozarena And Mariners Play Padres On May 15

Arozarena is hitting for a .301 BA, .389 OBP and .454 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 32 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Arozarena has recorded 11 steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Randy Vasquez (4-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season.

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