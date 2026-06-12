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Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners • #56 LF

Randy Arozarena And Mariners Face Nationals On June 12

Randy Arozarena and his Seattle Mariners will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Friday, June 12 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Arozarena has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Arozarena is hitting for a .290 BA, .377 OBP and .448 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 46 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 33 runs. Arozarena has recorded 18 steals on 22 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Arozarena

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