Randy Arozarena And Mariners Face Nationals On June 12

Arozarena is hitting for a .290 BA, .377 OBP and .448 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 46 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 33 runs. Arozarena has recorded 18 steals on 22 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.