Randy Arozarena And Mariners Square Off Against Mets On June 2

Arozarena is hitting for a .286 BA, .371 OBP and .446 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 41 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. Arozarena has recorded 17 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Huascar Brazoban (3-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.

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