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Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners • #56 LF

Randy Arozarena And Mariners Square Off Against Marlins On July 9

Randy Arozarena and the Seattle Mariners will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Thursday, July 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Arozarena has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Arozarena is hitting for a .286 BA, .377 OBP and .447 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 56 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 41 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 24 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (3-5 with a 4.80 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Arozarena

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