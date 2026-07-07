Randy Arozarena And Mariners Square Off Against Marlins On July 7

Arozarena is hitting for a .286 BA, .375 OBP and .451 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 55 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 41 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 23 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Max Meyer (9-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 19th of the season.

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