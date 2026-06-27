Randy Arozarena And Mariners Face Guardians On June 27

Arozarena is hitting for a .285 BA, .372 OBP and .438 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 47 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 33 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 23 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Slade Cecconi (3-6) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

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