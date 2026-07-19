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Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners • #56 LF

Randy Arozarena And Mariners Play Giants On July 19

Randy Arozarena and his Seattle Mariners will take on the San Francisco Giants at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Arozarena has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Arozarena is hitting for a .281 BA, .377 OBP and .450 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 60 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 24 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.37 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Arozarena

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