Randy Arozarena And Mariners Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 29

Arozarena is hitting for a .295 BA, .382 OBP and .464 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 38 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. Arozarena has recorded 14 steals on 16 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Athletics.

The Diamondbacks are sending Zac Gallen (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.80 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.

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