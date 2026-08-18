Randy Arozarena And Mariners Face Brewers On Aug. 18

Arozarena is hitting for a .276 BA, .369 OBP and .459 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 78 runs. In 502 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Arozarena has recorded 20 steals on 27 attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

Kyle Harrison (9-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season.

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