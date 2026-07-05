Randy Arozarena And Mariners Face Blue Jays On July 5

Arozarena is hitting for a .287 BA, .376 OBP and .453 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 54 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 41 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 23 attempts. In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

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