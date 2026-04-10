Randy Arozarena And Mariners Take On Astros On April 10

Arozarena is hitting for a .250 BA, .389 OBP and .318 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored nine runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Arozarena has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

The Astros are sending Tatsuya Imai (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

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