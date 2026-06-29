Randy Arozarena And Mariners Face Angels On June 29

Arozarena is hitting for a .283 BA, .370 OBP and .442 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 48 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. Arozarena has recorded 19 steals on 23 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Guardians.

Ryan Johnson (1-2 with an 8.84 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.

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