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Randal Grichuk
New York Yankees

Randal Grichuk

New York Yankees • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And Yankees Square Off Against Royals On April 18

Randal Grichuk and the New York Yankees will take on the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, April 18 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .063 BA, .118 OBP and .125 SLG with a 41.2% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .243 and he has scored four runs. In 17 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Noah Cameron gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.94 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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