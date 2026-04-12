Randal Grichuk And Yankees Square Off Against Rays On April 12

Grichuk had a .228 BA, .273 OBP and .401 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .674 and he scored 35 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (0-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start of the season.

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