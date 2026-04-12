Randal Grichuk And Yankees Square Off Against Rays On April 12
Randal Grichuk and his New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Grichuk had a .228 BA, .273 OBP and .401 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .674 and he scored 35 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Rays.
Drew Rasmussen (0-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.