Randal Grichuk And Yankees Face Rays On April 10

Grichuk had a .228 BA, .273 OBP and .401 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .674 and he scored 35 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

The Rays will send Steven Matz (2-0) out to make his third start of the season.

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