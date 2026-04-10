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Randal Grichuk
New York Yankees

Randal Grichuk

New York Yankees • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And Yankees Face Rays On April 10

Randal Grichuk and the New York Yankees will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, April 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Grichuk had a .228 BA, .273 OBP and .401 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .674 and he scored 35 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

The Rays will send Steven Matz (2-0) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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