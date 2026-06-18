Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Yankees On June 18

Grichuk is hitting for a .269 BA, .303 OBP and .527 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 16 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.36 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.