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Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Yankees On June 18

Randal Grichuk and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, June 18 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .269 BA, .303 OBP and .527 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 16 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.36 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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