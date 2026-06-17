Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Yankees On June 17

Grichuk is hitting for a .270 BA, .305 OBP and .539 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 15 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.