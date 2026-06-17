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Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Yankees On June 17

Randal Grichuk and his Chicago White Sox will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .270 BA, .305 OBP and .539 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 15 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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