Randal Grichuk And White Sox Take On Yankees On July 27

Grichuk is hitting for a .248 BA, .280 OBP and .510 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 22 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Astros.

The Yankees will send Max Fried (4-3) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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