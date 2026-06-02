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Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Play Twins On June 2

Randal Grichuk and the Chicago White Sox will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .250 BA, .276 OBP and .486 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 12 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

Connor Prielipp (1-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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