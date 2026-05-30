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Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Tigers On May 30

Randal Grichuk and the Chicago White Sox will face the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .269 BA, .296 OBP and .522 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 12 runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Twins.

The Tigers will send Framber Valdez (2-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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