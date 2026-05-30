Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Tigers On May 30

Grichuk is hitting for a .269 BA, .296 OBP and .522 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 12 runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Twins.

The Tigers will send Framber Valdez (2-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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