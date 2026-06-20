Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Tigers On June 20

Grichuk is hitting for a .273 BA, .311 OBP and .556 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored 17 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Troy Melton (3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season.

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