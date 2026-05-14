Randal Grichuk And White Sox Take On Royals On May 14
Randal Grichuk and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Grichuk is hitting for a .205 BA, .234 OBP and .432 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 2.1% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored nine runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Royals.
The Royals will send Kris Bubic (3-1) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.