Randal Grichuk And White Sox Take On Royals On May 14

Grichuk is hitting for a .205 BA, .234 OBP and .432 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 2.1% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored nine runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Kris Bubic (3-1) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

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