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Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Take On Reds On Aug. 13

Randal Grichuk and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Rate Field, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .260 BA, .290 OBP and .508 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 26 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (6-7 with a 3.92 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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