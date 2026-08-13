Randal Grichuk And White Sox Take On Reds On Aug. 13

Grichuk is hitting for a .260 BA, .290 OBP and .508 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 26 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (6-7 with a 3.92 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 25th of the season.

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