Randal Grichuk And White Sox Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 11

Grichuk is hitting for a .262 BA, .293 OBP and .512 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 25 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.

Nick Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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