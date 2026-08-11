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Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 11

Randal Grichuk and the Chicago White Sox will face the Cincinnati Reds at Rate Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .262 BA, .293 OBP and .512 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 25 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.

Nick Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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