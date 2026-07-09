Randal Grichuk And White Sox Play Red Sox On July 9

Grichuk is hitting for a .252 BA, .283 OBP and .527 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 20 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Patrick Sandoval makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

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