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Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Play Red Sox On July 9

Randal Grichuk and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Boston Red Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .252 BA, .283 OBP and .527 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 20 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Patrick Sandoval makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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