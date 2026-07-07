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Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Take On Red Sox On July 7

Randal Grichuk and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Boston Red Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .266 BA, .298 OBP and .556 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 20 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

The Red Sox are sending Payton Tolle (4-6) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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